Mass shooting at KwaZulu-Natal tavern leaves four dead, including two off-duty cops

The motive behind the attack is unknown

04 February 2025
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Two off-duty police officers are among those who died after a mass shooting at a tavern in Sundumbili on Monday night. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A mass shooting at a tavern in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night left four people dead, including two off-duty police officers.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the scene together with IPSS Security and said eight people were shot during the incident, leaving three dead at the scene, including a police member.

The medical rescue team said five patients were rushed to a nearby clinic.

"The second off-duty police member passed away shortly after arrival."


The motive behind the attack is unknown and will be subject to further investigation.

