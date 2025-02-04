Mass shooting at KwaZulu-Natal tavern leaves four dead, including two off-duty cops

A mass shooting at a tavern in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night left four people dead, including two off-duty police officers.
IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the scene together with IPSS Security and said eight people were shot during the incident, leaving three dead at the scene, including a police member.
The medical rescue team said five patients were rushed to a nearby clinic.
"The second off-duty police member passed away shortly after arrival."
The motive behind the attack is unknown and will be subject to further investigation.
