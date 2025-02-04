A brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) heist during peak morning traffic on the N2, south of Durban, left security officials and bystanders wounded on Tuesday.
Video footage shows motorists reversing on the N2 between the M7 and the M1 Higginson highway to escape the gunfire while others remained stuck in the traffic.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said security officials and bystanders were caught in the crossfire.
“The time is 6.25am and ALS Paramedics are at a crime scene on the N2 between the M7 and the M1 Higginson highway near the NPC Cement Factory where a CIT heist occurred. Many casualties are being attended to at the scene. The entire freeway closed,” he said.
Jamieson said initial reports were that a vehicle overturned with many guards injured.
WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves several injured
Senior reporter
Image: ALS Paramedics
A brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) heist during peak morning traffic on the N2, south of Durban, left security officials and bystanders wounded on Tuesday.
Video footage shows motorists reversing on the N2 between the M7 and the M1 Higginson highway to escape the gunfire while others remained stuck in the traffic.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said security officials and bystanders were caught in the crossfire.
“The time is 6.25am and ALS Paramedics are at a crime scene on the N2 between the M7 and the M1 Higginson highway near the NPC Cement Factory where a CIT heist occurred. Many casualties are being attended to at the scene. The entire freeway closed,” he said.
Jamieson said initial reports were that a vehicle overturned with many guards injured.
On their official Facebook page, Durban metro police advised motorists to seek alternative routes.
“A CIT incident is active on the N2 northbound between Higginson highway and NPC with reports of heavy gunfire in the area. The affected section of the N2 is completely closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area for safety reasons.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos