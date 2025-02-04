Young Eastern Cape poet to sing praise of president at Sona
A talented 19-year-old poet from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape is set to sing the praises of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the annual state of the nation address in Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.