Bok hero Mapimpi spreads the love at East London primary schools
Tsholomnqa-born Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi spread joy and kindness on Tuesday when he donated much-needed essentials to pupils at two primary schools as part of a back-to-school campaign. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.