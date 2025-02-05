BREAKING | ANCYL leader arrested for driving vehicle fitted with unauthorised blue lights

A senior Eastern Cape ANC Youth League leader was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he was found driving a vehicle fitted police blue lights while he had no authority to do so.
The 27-year-old, who cannot be named until he has appeared in court on Thursday, was nabbed while driving between East London and Komga, provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed late on Wednesday.
“On Wednesday, at about 3pm, police arrested the 27-year-old male for impersonating a police officer.
“It is alleged that he was driving a vehicle with blue lights on the N2 between Komga and East London.
“He will appear in court soon,” Mawisa said.
It is understood that senior provincial ANC leaders, possibly with legal representatives, had later rushed to the Bluewater police station outside East London, where the man nad been charged and booked, in a bid to save him from spending the night in jail.
This is a developing story.
