News

Cartridges found at scene of Highgate Hotel massacre ‘stolen’ from post office

Ballistics expert says without it, there was no prospect of using police system to track linkage

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 05 February 2025

The bullet cartridges picked up in the aftermath of the May 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre were “stolen” from a post office more than two years later...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...