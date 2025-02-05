Benfield said Vukani assisted more than 300 children weekly across the metro.
“These books will go from hand to hand, so everyone will have a chance to explore our little library.
“In our community, there’s not much entertainment for our children — often you’ll find them wandering the streets.
“Many of them don’t have smartphones, like the other kids would.
“We always make sure we’ve got something for them to read, whether it’s a soft cover book or something educational, but always something that they can learn from.”
Two 2017 finalists, Matthew Peake and his wife, Marion, run the Helping Those in Need NPO in Brakfontein, feeding families and fostering abandoned and abused children.
“We will send these all over the place [to] various projects that run across the city.
“Some are schools, some are libraries, we know that there are some projects trying to build up libraries to teach the kids reading skills,” Matthew said.
“I think the books are essential in teaching kids to read. We are also a place of safety for children, we find many who come to us don’t know how to read.
“Without reading, without gaining knowledge, you cannot change anything in front of you.
“So, you have to read about stories that inspire you to be a better person, to learn new things, to learn new strategies and tactics and also learning stories of inspiration.”
Dispatch donates more than 4,000 books to Local Heroes
Call for donations as part of Arena Cares campaign generates overwhelming response
Reporter
Today, thousands of preloved books will be set upon in wonder by new readers across the Buffalo City Metro in celebration of World Read Aloud Day.
Marked annually on the first Wednesday of February, the event aims to inspire shared connections through reading.
This year, more than 4,000 books have been donated by the Daily Dispatch to Local Heroes as part of the publication’s parent company Arena Holdings’ Arena Cares charity programme.
A call for public donations generated an overwhelming response — boxes upon boxes of preloved books quickly filled the Dispatch offices, reaching its quota two weeks early.
Marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe welcomed each hero as they collected their new materials.
“Seeing the joy and appreciation from the Local Heroes is always a highlight of my year,” Ndlebe said.
“Knowing these resources will reach schools, community-led libraries and centres is a reminder of how small acts of kindness ripple across the metro.”
Overwhelming response to Donate-a-Book drive
This marks the third year of the Donate a Book campaign, which started in 2022 with 400 books and grew to more than 1,500 in 2024.
The initiative is part of a nationwide Arena Cares campaign, with book collections taking place in Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Mbombela, Durban, Port Alfred, Mthatha, Komani and Cape Town.
Daily Dispatch support services manager Nalita Nayo highlighted the significance of the donations.
“The Donate a Book campaign is our way of giving back to the communities that uplift and inspire us.
“Through Arena Cares, we want to make a real difference, and ensuring these books find the right hands is a powerful part of that.
“A book can transport, teach and transform lives.
“We hope these donations spark a lasting love for reading and encourage people to keep sharing stories, reading aloud and supporting literacy in their communities.”
Recipient Lucille Benfield, who runs the Vukani Embrace Faith and Hope NPO with her husband, Neil, leads food gardens, support groups and outreach programmes across East London with a team of 30 volunteers.
“The groups that we work with are people who love to read, people who take information from reading and also this is going to be a great start for my kids and youth club because, this year, we are starting with a whole new programme focused on helping them with skills and education and starting an after-school homework programme.”
Donate-a-book campaign to help change lives
Benfield said Vukani assisted more than 300 children weekly across the metro.
“These books will go from hand to hand, so everyone will have a chance to explore our little library.
“In our community, there’s not much entertainment for our children — often you’ll find them wandering the streets.
“Many of them don’t have smartphones, like the other kids would.
“We always make sure we’ve got something for them to read, whether it’s a soft cover book or something educational, but always something that they can learn from.”
Two 2017 finalists, Matthew Peake and his wife, Marion, run the Helping Those in Need NPO in Brakfontein, feeding families and fostering abandoned and abused children.
“We will send these all over the place [to] various projects that run across the city.
“Some are schools, some are libraries, we know that there are some projects trying to build up libraries to teach the kids reading skills,” Matthew said.
“I think the books are essential in teaching kids to read. We are also a place of safety for children, we find many who come to us don’t know how to read.
“Without reading, without gaining knowledge, you cannot change anything in front of you.
“So, you have to read about stories that inspire you to be a better person, to learn new things, to learn new strategies and tactics and also learning stories of inspiration.”
Daily Dispatch book drive kicks off
Among the other Local Heroes who received donations were Mziwonke Qwesha of the Hokwana Village Arts Centre near Qonce; Geraldine Ruiters, who runs a child and youth centre from her home in Pefferville; Ngwekazi Makaba of the NAM Foundation in Amalinda, which provides sanitary packs and educational programmes to pupils.
Ziyanda Xaso, whose Jika Uluntu Community Centre in Kwelerha supports early childhood learning; Zandile Mtungana, who provides daily meals for children in Duncan Village; and the Poimen Training and Motivation Centre in Vincent, which offers business training and skills development, also benefited.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos