Hunt on for kidnappers of East London primary school pupil

Police are still on the hunt for the two kidnappers of a young schoolgirl in Buffalo Flats on Tuesday afternoon.
The nine-year-old girl was still missing on Wednesday afternoon.
The Dispatch has opted not to identify the young girl, a pupil at Dreamland Primary, or her family.
Police said a kidnapping case had been opened.
The incident has sent shockwaves through Buffalo Flats and the broader East London community, with residents calling for anyone with information that could assist in the case to come forward.
On Wednesday morning, parents, pupils and staff at Dreamland joined together in prayer for the safe return of girl.
Dreamland Primary acting principal Nobathandwa Dingaan said the staff and pupils at the school were broken by the incident.
“This is the third prayer that has been held at the school because we need to heal.
“We know that where the child is, she is being protected by God. We hope that she will be back unharmed.”
Dingaan said they called church people to pray with them during this difficult time.
“The pupils are very emotional and we have decided to cut the day short and send them home,” he said.
This is a developing story.
