News

KSD mayor not giving up on dream of metro status

Plan has received overwhelming support from people of municipality, says Nelani

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 05 February 2025

The King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal bosses might have failed to convince the Municipal Demarcation Board to upgrade the local authority to a rural metropolitan municipality in 2024, but they are not giving up the fight just yet...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...