News

Suspects nabbed for vandalising Komani municipal infrastructure

By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 05 February 2025
Police arrested four suspected vandals in Ezibeleni, Komani.
Police arrested four suspected vandals in Ezibeleni, Komani.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

In a major breakthrough, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of municipal infrastructure in Komani.

The arrests, made between Friday and Tuesday, are allegedly linked to the vandalism of municipal infrastructure in Ezibeleni, Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said.

The arrests come after a series of destructive acts targeting newly installed water tanks and disrupting water service provision in the area.

The tanks were part of CHDM’s efforts to supplement the water supply, which has been affected by low water levels at the Bonkolo Dam.

According to Ganyaza, the suspects were caught disrupting water carts and denying access to municipal drivers assigned to distribute water in the Unathi Mkefa area.

By the time the police arrived, three water tanks had already been forcibly removed and rolled out of safe premises, while two were damaged.

CCTV cameras to help fight vandalism and crime in Mthatha

The King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality, which has battled unprecedented levels of destruction and vandalism to its electricity ...
News
4 months ago

Ganyaza commended the community and SAPS for their collaborative efforts and swift action, noting that vandalism was a persistent problem in the area.

“The Ezibeleni pump station has also been a target of vandals, with various incidents reported,” she said.

“We are encouraged by the recent arrests and unity in action to combat acts of theft and vandalism in our district.

“The fight against theft and vandalism of municipal infrastructure requires all hands on deck.”

The municipality is urging residents to report any incidents of theft and vandalism, including suspicious activities, to its customer call centre on 0800-100-100 or nearby police stations.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed that four suspects had been arrested.

They have all since appeared in the Ezibeleni magistrate’s court.

They were granted R500 bail each.

Daily Dispatch

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Volkswagen Touareg
Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS