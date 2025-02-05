Ganyaza commended the community and SAPS for their collaborative efforts and swift action, noting that vandalism was a persistent problem in the area.
“The Ezibeleni pump station has also been a target of vandals, with various incidents reported,” she said.
“We are encouraged by the recent arrests and unity in action to combat acts of theft and vandalism in our district.
“The fight against theft and vandalism of municipal infrastructure requires all hands on deck.”
The municipality is urging residents to report any incidents of theft and vandalism, including suspicious activities, to its customer call centre on 0800-100-100 or nearby police stations.
Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed that four suspects had been arrested.
They have all since appeared in the Ezibeleni magistrate’s court.
They were granted R500 bail each.
Daily Dispatch
Suspects nabbed for vandalising Komani municipal infrastructure
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
In a major breakthrough, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of municipal infrastructure in Komani.
The arrests, made between Friday and Tuesday, are allegedly linked to the vandalism of municipal infrastructure in Ezibeleni, Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said.
The arrests come after a series of destructive acts targeting newly installed water tanks and disrupting water service provision in the area.
The tanks were part of CHDM’s efforts to supplement the water supply, which has been affected by low water levels at the Bonkolo Dam.
According to Ganyaza, the suspects were caught disrupting water carts and denying access to municipal drivers assigned to distribute water in the Unathi Mkefa area.
By the time the police arrived, three water tanks had already been forcibly removed and rolled out of safe premises, while two were damaged.
CCTV cameras to help fight vandalism and crime in Mthatha
Ganyaza commended the community and SAPS for their collaborative efforts and swift action, noting that vandalism was a persistent problem in the area.
“The Ezibeleni pump station has also been a target of vandals, with various incidents reported,” she said.
“We are encouraged by the recent arrests and unity in action to combat acts of theft and vandalism in our district.
“The fight against theft and vandalism of municipal infrastructure requires all hands on deck.”
The municipality is urging residents to report any incidents of theft and vandalism, including suspicious activities, to its customer call centre on 0800-100-100 or nearby police stations.
Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed that four suspects had been arrested.
They have all since appeared in the Ezibeleni magistrate’s court.
They were granted R500 bail each.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos