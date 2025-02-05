Youth accused of young brother's death by rat poison

An 18-year-old youth from Orange Farm has been arrested in connection with the alleged poisoning his three-year-old brother.

He appeared in the Vereeniging magistrate's court this week, where the case was postponed for a possible bail application on February 13.

Lumka Mahanjana, the NPA's Gauteng spokesperson, said the child’s mother was at home with the accused and her other two sons, aged 16 and 22, at 11am on January 31 when she noticed that her youngest son was missing. Assuming he was playing at a neighbour’s house, she did not raise the immediate alarm. However, by 1pm, when the child had still not returned, she started searching for him.

At approximately 4pm, the 16-year-old brother went to a nearby veld near the N1 highway to feed his goats when he allegedly saw the accused placing the child’s body inside a dustbin. "After confronting him, the brother took the dustbin containing the child body to their home and informed their mother. Emergency services were called, and the child was declared dead at the scene."

The following day, the 18-year-old accused handed himself over to the police, allegedly confessing to poisoning his brother with rat poison, Mahanjana said.

TimesLIVE