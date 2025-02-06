Mystery surrounds the discovery of a man’s body found floating in the North End Lake with his hands and feet bound together.
The grim discovery was made early on Thursday morning.
Despite efforts to identify the man, who was dressed in black tracksuit pants and a faded black shirt, police have been unable to determine his identity and are now appealing to the public for assistance.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the body was discovered in the Gqeberha lake at about 6.24am.
“On the [police’s] arrival, they were informed by a resident who lives near the lake that a vagrant had approached her and informed her of a body floating in the water,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Police divers were then called to assist with the recovery of the body.
“He is estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, and was dressed in black tracksuit pants and a faded black shirt.
“He had a small beard.
“The hands and feet of the deceased were tied together.”
She said a case of murder was under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the deceased should contact the Mount Road police station on 082-779-7186, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
The Herald
Body of man with hands and feet bound found floating in lake
Image: GARETH WILSON
