Three injured on N2 as taxi chase ends in chaos

Three people were injured in a high-speed chase allegedly involving taxi operators on the N2 near Dutywa on Thursday.
A Toyota Quantum allegedly chased a VW Polo, which overturned during the pursuit.
The male driver and one female passenger were seriously injured, while the other passenger, also a female, suffered minor injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.
“The Quantum [allegedly] did not stop [to assist after the crash],” transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
“Again, we warn operators to refrain from chasing motorists. They must adhere to laws and regulations.”
Komisa said the department wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The incident highlighted the ongoing issue of taxi operators chasing and intimidating motorists.
In January 2023, the provincial transport department gazetted a prohibition under Section 85 of the National Land Transport Act.
The regulation states that no person purporting to be a traffic officer can stop vehicles and perform inspection functions.
Offenders face up to two years’ direct imprisonment or a R100,000 fine.
Earlier in 2025, Nqatha warned taxi operators that targeting motorists who picked up hitchhikers and demanding “fines” would result in permit termination and potential imprisonment or steep fines.
On Tuesday, Komisa reiterated the department’s stance on bullying by taxi operators, urging them to adhere to the gazetted law.
In January, a 43-year-old pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a motorist who was allegedly chased by taxi operators at Ducats in East London.
The incident occurred when the driver of a private vehicle gave a lift to a hitchhiker from East London to Komani.
As the driver approached the N6 towards Komani, he noticed two white Suzuki Ertiga vehicles.
The taxis are said to have chased the vehicle and when the driver reached the Ducats South turn-off, another Suzuki Ertiga blocked the road.
“The driver swerved but collided with the pedestrian,” Komisa said at the time.
Three injured on N2 as taxi chase ends in chaos
