Wild Coast community workers scared to return after brutal attack
Thugs shoot elderly husband twice, pistol-whip wife during terrifying home invasion
Wild Coast couple Tony and Jean-Marie Robertson are frightened to return to their home after being brutally attacked by two balaclava-clad gunmen on Saturday night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.