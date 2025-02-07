Business owners and residents in the Buffalo City Metro are on high alert amid a resurgence in abductions. In just five days, a 28-year-old man and a nine-year-old girl were kidnapped in two separate incidents in the metro.
The abduction of the schoolgirl has also caught the attention of Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Pretoria. Pakistan-South Africa Business Association general secretary Zaheer Iqbal chats to Daron Mann in this episode.
LISTEN | Chilling kidnapping of girl, 9, triggers alarm
