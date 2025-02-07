Love cats, but hate your ex? This is for you!
NPO Furever Fixed’s Anti-Valentine’s Day fundraiser to support giving strays the snip
“The exes have not been good this year! Especially human Jacques who is the first to be nominated. Snip Snip Jacques, we hope you do better in future. As for cat Jacques, we love you and are so happy to have changed your life!”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.