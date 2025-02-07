The Daily Dispatch reported on Wednesday that the high commissioner had contacted the association after hearing of the child’s abduction.
Residents, business owners to join awareness walk in call for abducted girl’s safe return
Image: ALAN EASON
Scores of concerned residents and business owners are expected to join an awareness walk on Saturday in a call for the safe return of a nine-year-old girl who was abducted in Buffalo Flats.
The Dreamland Primary pupil was kidnapped on Tuesday.
Her father is a well-known business owner in the area.
Speaking to the Dispatch on Friday, Pakistan-SA Business Association general secretary Zaheer Iqbal said the girl’s abductors had made contact and told the family she was alive.
They had not heard anything since from her abductors.
Iqbal said scores of residents were expected to join the walk, which would start at 7am from the school in Needs Africa, Buffalo Flats.
The kidnapping has caught the attention of Pakistan’s high commissioner in Pretoria.
LISTEN | Chilling kidnapping of girl, 9, triggers alarm
The Daily Dispatch reported on Wednesday that the high commissioner had contacted the association after hearing of the child’s abduction.
On Wednesday morning, parents, pupils and staff at Dreamland joined in prayer for her safe return.
Dreamland Primary acting principal Nobathandwa Dingaan said her staff were “broken”.
“We know that where the child is, she is being protected by God.
“We hope she will be returned unharmed.
“The pupils are very emotional, and we decided to cut the day short and send them home.”
The girl’s abduction happened five days after a 28-year-old man was kidnapped in Qonce.
The young man was forced into a vehicle shortly after opening a hardware store in Qonce on Thursday last week.
The kidnapping was caught on camera.
The Dispatch understands his abductors had requested millions of rand in exchange for his safe return.
“They first had a deal worth far less, they first agreed, and then they rejected it,” Iqbal said.
The man has not been found or released yet.
The latest incidents in a series of abductions in the region have sparked fear among the business community, who have called an emergency meeting to discuss interventions.
