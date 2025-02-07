Traditional leaders reject new law and want land back without compensation
Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape have rejected the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Expropriation Bill into law and have called for 87% of South African land to be returned to the hands of traditional leadership. ..
