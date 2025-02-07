Water woes mar first week for new Rhodes students
No municipal water available on campus during orientation
Rhodes University’s 2,155 first-year students had a bleak introduction to life in Makhanda this week, spending their entire orientation week without municipal-supplied water...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.