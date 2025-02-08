A toddler, believed to be three years old, was among four people killed in a horrific crash on the N2 near Makhanda on Saturday.
Two women were seriously injured in the accident, with one critical victim airlifted to a hospital in Gqeberha and the other taken to a Makhanda hospital.
The tragedy occurred when a VW Polo carrying six occupants overturned and hit a concrete slab, about 30km from Makhanda towards Gqeberha.
Rescuers had to use the jaws of life to extract trapped occupants from the front seat.
The deceased include the male driver, two women and the toddler.
“The accident is a grim reminder that road safety is an everyday concern, not just during festive and Easter seasons,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“It is for that reason that transport MEC Xolile Nqatha constantly calls on road users to be extra vigilant, as accidents continue to claim so many lives.”
Four killed in horror smash outside Makhanda
