Three murder suspects were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at Bhambayi in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.
A manhunt is under way for two suspects who evaded arrest.
The suspects were believed to be responsible for the recent murders of four people, including two off-duty police constables, and the attempted murder of four other people at a tavern in Sundumbili on January 4.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were acting on information on the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted for several counts of murder in Inanda and Umlazi.
“Five suspects were cornered inside a house and upon realising the presence of the police, the suspects started firing shots. Police returned fire and a shoot-out ensued. During the shoot-out, three suspects were fatally wounded and three firearms were recovered,” he said.
Three murder suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KZN
Image: 123RF/zeferli
