Trump's executive order cutting funding to SA 'lacks factual accuracy', says government

The foundational premise of President Donald Trump's executive order to cut US financial assistance to South Africa lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognise the country's profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid, the government says.
Trump signed the executive order on Friday, the White House said, citing disapproval of South Africa's land expropriation policy and its genocide case at the International court of Justice against Washington's ally Israel.
Noting Trump's move, the ministry of international relations and co-operation has expressed concern.
“We are concerned by what seems to be a campaign of misinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our great nation. It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favour among decisionmakers in the US.
“It is ironic that the executive order makes provision for refugee status in the US for a group in South Africa that remains among the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the US from other parts of the world are being deported and denied asylum despite real hardship,” said the ministry.
It reiterated South Africa remained committed to finding diplomatic solutions to any misunderstandings or disputes.
The most recent US government data shows that the US allocated nearly $440m (R8.1bn) in assistance to South Africa in 2023.
Trump has said, without citing evidence, that “South Africa is confiscating land” and that “certain classes of people” were treated “very badly”.
The White House said Washington would also formulate a plan to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees.
It said US officials would take steps to prioritise humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement through the US Refugee Admissions Program for Afrikaners.
