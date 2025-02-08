Two SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members died and 17 others were injured on Friday when a SANDF truck they were travelling in overturned on the R31 road between Koopmansfontein and Delportshoop in the Northern Cape.
According to Northern Cape police, the two members, a male and female, died on the scene. The injured members were transported to hospital.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said the identities of the deceased were not yet known as their next of kin needed to be informed.
He said the accident occurred on Friday afternoon.
“The truck was travelling with 19 SANDF members from the Lohatla army base en route to Kimberley.”
The truck was travelling in rainy weather, Kock said. .
He said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.
The cause of the accident would form part of the police investigation.
TimesLIVE
Two soldiers dead, 17 injured after military truck overturns in Northern Cape
The two members, a male and female, died on the scene and 17 others were injured and transported to hospital.
Reporter
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Two SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members died and 17 others were injured on Friday when a SANDF truck they were travelling in overturned on the R31 road between Koopmansfontein and Delportshoop in the Northern Cape.
According to Northern Cape police, the two members, a male and female, died on the scene. The injured members were transported to hospital.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said the identities of the deceased were not yet known as their next of kin needed to be informed.
He said the accident occurred on Friday afternoon.
“The truck was travelling with 19 SANDF members from the Lohatla army base en route to Kimberley.”
The truck was travelling in rainy weather, Kock said. .
He said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.
The cause of the accident would form part of the police investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos