Driver killed in East London head-on collision

A 58-year-old driver was killed in a head-on collision on Lukin Road in East London on Saturday evening.
The accident occurred at about 6.30pm and involved a Toyota Hilux double cab and a Suzuki hatchback.
“The driver of the Suzuki died at the scene while the driver and passenger of the Toyota Hilux were taken to Beacon Bay Life Hospital for treatment,” provincial transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said.
Komisa said a case of culpable homicide had been opened and investigations were under way.
The incident happened hours after a horror crash on the N2 between Makhanda and Gqeberha, which claimed the lives of four people, including a toddler.
Two women were seriously injured in that accident.
The tragedy occurred when a VW Polo with six occupants overturned and hit a concrete slab, about 30km from Makhanda towards Gqeberha.
Rescuers had to use the jaws of life to extract trapped occupants from the front seat.
The deceased include the male driver, two women and the young girl.
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has been appealing to road users to exercise extreme caution and vigilance to help reduce the alarming rate of accidents on Eastern Cape roads.
The Eastern Cape recorded 231 fatalities from 168 fatal crashes over the festive season, while nationally, the death toll stood at 1,502 lives lost in 1,234 fatal crashes.
Releasing the statistics in January, transport minister Barbara Creecy expressed dismay at the blatant disregard for traffic laws.
“Most crashes and deaths are a result of human factors,” she said.
“To be precise, 87% of crashes happened because of human behaviour, including hit-and-runs, jaywalking, fatigue, loss of control over vehicles, speed, drunken driving, reckless overtaking.”
