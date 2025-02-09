A dramatic rescue unfolded at East Beach in Port Alfred on Saturday morning when a teenager, Jason Palmer, saved the lives of a family of three caught in rip currents.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at East Beach at 10.40am.
NSRI Port Alfred deputy station commander Gerrit Cloete said reports indicated a brother and sister, aged 12 and 19, and their mother, were caught in rip currents during the turn of high tide.
Jason, 16, a pupil at Port Alfred High School, was leaving the water after a surfing session when he noticed the two siblings being swept out to sea.
Without hesitation, Jason launched his surfboard and loaded both onto his board, paddling and swimming them towards the shore.
Then, in the surf zone, he took the mother, 42, on-board his surfboard and managed to get all three safely ashore.
Cloete commended Jason for his efforts in saving their lives.
“The mom was transported to hospital by Gardmed ambulance, treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and later discharged,” Cloete said.
“The two children were unharmed.
“The incident had been posted to a social media site and by chance an NSRI crew member’s friend had seen the post and he raised the alarm, calling the NSRI.”
The NSRI responded swiftly to the scene, with rescue swimmers and the NSRI rescue vehicle, while the NSRI Port Alfred crew launched the NSRI rescue craft Rescue 11 Alpha.
Gardmed ambulance services were also activated.
Cloete appealed to the public to call the NSRI in a water-related emergency.
The relevant numbers are: the NSRI Port Alfred emergency duty phone 082-990-5971, NSRI National Emergency Operations Centre 087-094-9774, or The National Emergency Number 112 (from a cellphone).
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape teen saves family of three from drowning
Image: SUPPLIED
Daily Dispatch
