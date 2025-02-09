Family spokesperson Ntsikelelo Gweba called for the speedy arrest of the killers.
Lusikisiki rocked by three more violent deaths
Image: SUPPLIED
The Lusikisiki community, which has not yet healed from multiple mass killings that saw 18 people slain four months ago, has been dealt another blow after three people — a businesswoman and a couple — were brutally murdered in two separate incidents.
The area has previously been ravaged by issues of gender-based violence and femicide (GBV+F), and at one stage was declared SA’s rape and murder capital.
Business owner Mandy Sawule-Gweba, 41, was found in a pool of blood in a room at her house in Mcobothini village on Thursday night. She had been shot three times.
This has left the local women fearful as the motive for the shooting is not yet known.
In the same administrative area, an eight-year-old boy was left traumatised after he witnessed his parents embroiled in a bloody fight, resulting in his mother allegedly being stabbed to death by his father, and the father then minutes later allegedly being killed by an angry mob.
The families, along with Ingquza Hill local municipality bosses, the local business forum, the Lusikisiki Gender-Based Violence and Femicide combat team, the Lusikisiki Safety Committee and other groups, have called on OR Tambo district commissioner and outgoing provincial commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene to ensure that the GBV scourge is reprioritised.
They want Mene to send in the same team of investigators who had made a breakthrough in the Lusikisiki mass killings, resulting in eight people including a prisoner serving a life term subsequently being arrested.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the two murder incidents which happened within a day of each other.
Sawule-Gweba was killed at about 10pm on Thursday in her home.
She owned a fleet of taxis, trucks and buses, and had been a member of the Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata).
Her late husband, Ntsikelelo, was the chair of Bata Lusikisiki when he was shot dead, also at home, on January 9 2021.
Sawule-Gweba died at the scene, Mawisa said.
“The motive at this stage is unknown and will form part of the investigation.”
Family spokesperson Ntsikelelo Gweba called for the speedy arrest of the killers.
“We are devastated, we have been dealt a big blow. They even stole her bank cards and ID,” he said.
Regarding Friday’s incident, Nokuthula Manci, 47, of Dubana village in the Mcobothini administrative area, was stabbed to death at Dlibona village at about 6am, allegedly by her 40-year-old boyfriend, Magu Matwele of Mzizangwa.
“It is alleged that the two had a fight earlier, and her body was found in her home,” Mawisa said.
It was further alleged that community members intervened, chasing the man to a nearby forest and attacking him in retaliation. He died from his injuries.
“The police condemn acts in which community members take the law into their own hands.
“We encourage society to report criminal activities to the police. An investigation will be conducted, bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Mawisa said.
Ingquza Hill Local Municipality mayor Nonkoliso Pepping, Lusikisiki Gender-Based Violence and Femicide combat team chair Khwalo Matandabuzo, and Lusikisiki Safety Committee chair Themba Mgilane said the latest deaths came at a time when Lusikisiki was trying to redeem itself from many social ills including GBV+F, having made some inroads in reducing crime in the area.
“These incidents come as the crime level was declining and GBV+F figures were coming down,” Pepping said.
“This is now triggering our fears as we have not healed from what happened in Ngobozana where 18 people, including 15 women and a 13-year-old, were killed.
“Now we have had two defenceless women brutally murdered.”
Mgilane, a businessman, said he had been working with the Gweba family for many years.
“They first killed her husband and now they have killed the wife. My prayers go out to the children.
“She was such a diligent and innovative businesswoman. The brutal murder leaves us all shocked,” Mgilane said.
Matandabuzo said Sawule-Gweba was a fellow congregant and a newly appointed senior church steward.
“She was killed in the comfort of her home.
“Though she was in another room, the children heard the gun[fire] in her room and saw her lying in a pool of blood.”
With regard to the couple who died on Friday, Matandabuzo said gender-based violence continued to be a scourge.
“The child was running from house to house telling neighbours about the bloody fight of the parents. Now that child is orphaned,” Matandabuzo said.
Daily Dispatch
