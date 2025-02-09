The Eastern Cape health department on Sunday announced the death of respected physician Prof Mkhuseli Mashiyi, who headed the clinical unit in nephrology at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.
Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana described Mashiyi as “a dedicated physician, a respected leader, and a compassionate mentor to many in the medical community”.
“His contributions to nephrology [diagnosing and treating kidney conditions] and patient care have left an indelible mark on both the institution and the lives of countless individuals he served,” Manana said.
“Prof Mashiyi was known for his unwavering commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes.
“His expertise and passion for teaching inspired many young professionals in the field.
“He will be remembered not only for his clinical excellence but also for his kindness, wisdom and dedication to his patients and colleagues.”
Details of his memorial service and funeral will be shared later.
“The department once more extends it’s heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, friends and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him,” Manana said.
“Prof Mashiyi’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in our work.”
Daily Dispatch
Renowned nephrologist Mashiyi leaves lasting legacy
Image: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape health department on Sunday announced the death of respected physician Prof Mkhuseli Mashiyi, who headed the clinical unit in nephrology at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.
Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana described Mashiyi as “a dedicated physician, a respected leader, and a compassionate mentor to many in the medical community”.
“His contributions to nephrology [diagnosing and treating kidney conditions] and patient care have left an indelible mark on both the institution and the lives of countless individuals he served,” Manana said.
“Prof Mashiyi was known for his unwavering commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes.
“His expertise and passion for teaching inspired many young professionals in the field.
“He will be remembered not only for his clinical excellence but also for his kindness, wisdom and dedication to his patients and colleagues.”
Details of his memorial service and funeral will be shared later.
“The department once more extends it’s heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, friends and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him,” Manana said.
“Prof Mashiyi’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in our work.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos