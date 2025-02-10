Bid to resolve athletics stadium impasse
Chippa boss and stakeholders meet after last week’s hiring debacle
East London’s Jan Smuts athletics stadium owners, Chippa Holdings, met government stakeholders on Friday to discuss and find lasting solutions regarding the venue hire debacle for school athletics in the city...
