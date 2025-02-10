A 43-year-old hiker was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after falling while descending the popular Lion’s Head trail in Cape Town.
The incident occurred in the morning, with several videos surfacing on social media as emergency responders were quickly at the scene.
According to Arrive Alive: “Dedicated teams of professionals and volunteers from Wilderness Search And Rescue Western Cape responded to Lion’s Head on Saturday morning after a 43-year-old hiker fell while descending the popular trail.”
The hiker had been making her way down a narrow section of the trail near pine trees when she slipped and fell about 3m.
The hiker sustained injuries and was unable to continue the descent. Her hiking partner immediately called for assistance.
“A small team on board the Western Cape government health and wellness EMS/air mercy service rescue helicopter was flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point close to the injured hiker,” said Arrive Alive.
Paramedics treated the injured hiker before carefully placing her on a rescue stretcher.
“She was treated by an EMS paramedic and helped into a rescue stretcher before being hoisted from the mountain and flown to a nearby landing zone.”
The hiker was transported to a waiting Netcare 911 ambulance and driven to hospital.
Hiker airlifted to hospital after fall on Lion’s Head trail
Image: Arrive Alive
