Kidnapped KwaDukuza businessman Zakariyya “Zak” Desai has been released after being taken outside a mosque in September.
Two weeks ago charges against three suspects charged with his kidnapping were withdrawn at the KwaDukuza magistrate's court.
Alleged kidnapping kingpin and Mozambican national Esmael Nangy, 51, Stefan Brites, 57, and border police officer Samkeliso Honest Mlotshwa, 37, were arrested in December. They faced charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder.
Desai was kidnapped outside a KwaDukuza mosque and his whereabouts were unknown. It is understood his kidnappers demanded a R35m ransom.
The matter was set down for a formal bail application but took a twist when senior prosecutor Mahen Naidoo told magistrate Rosina Sepeng they were withdrawing the charges.
Kidnapped KZN businessman Zak Desai freed after five months
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Family spokesperson Salim Tootla confirmed Desai's return on Monday. “It is correct he had been released. We are speaking to the family and getting all our ducks in a row,” he said.
Tootla asked the public to give the family time: “We ask for understanding as we are not ready to have visitors. Please continue to remember Hafez Zakariyya and the rest of the family in special duas.”
