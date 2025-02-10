MEC forges ahead and rolls out controversial e-learning tablet project
Just days after Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade confirmed plans to revive the controversial e-learning tablet project for 2025’s matriculants, despite an ongoing investigation into its R580m “irregular” contract, the project was finally rolled out at two schools in the province recently...
