A huge haul of Mandrax tablets worth R9m was seized in Komani on Saturday en route to East London thanks to a tip-off from the community.
Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed that a 55-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with possession and dealing in drugs.
The drama unfolded when a crime-intelligence-driven operation, involving the K9 unit and Red Guard Security, received information about an Isuzu truck allegedly transporting drugs from Gauteng to East London.
The team sprang into action, spotting the vehicle in Cathcart Road in Komani and making the arrest. Mdleleni said a search of the truck uncovered 111 bags containing 1,000 Mandrax tablets each.
“The police confiscated the drugs and the vehicle, which was allegedly used in the commission of the crime,” she said.
The suspect is set to appear in the Komani magistrate’s court on Monday.
Chris Hani district police commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph praised the team for their swift response and the community for sharing valuable information that led to the arrest and recovery of the drugs.
Daily Dispatch
Police intercept R9m Mandrax haul destined for East London
