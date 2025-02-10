Police launch manhunt after missing Eastern Cape teen found murdered

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after a missing teenage girl was brutally murdered.
The body of Aviwe Ncekese, 17, was found at Grwarhu Location several days after she disappeared last week after leaving school.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo confirmed that a murder case had been opened.
“According to information, she went missing last Monday when she was coming out of school at the Zibungu administrative area in Libode and the matter was reported to the Libode police on Wednesday,” Matyolo said.
“Her body was found on Thursday.
“A murder case was opened with a case of rape not ruled out, depending on the results of the postmortem and tests.
“No-one has been arrested yet.”
After Aviwe went missing, a frantic search began on various platforms, including social media.
Thursday’s discovery shattered the hearts of her loved ones and scores of social media users who had hoped that she would be found alive.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mzolisi Mavonya said he had made the shocking discovery next to a toilet on his way to Mthatha.
“I came across the half-naked body of a schoolgirl,” he said.
“There was also a wide wound by her mouth.
“Her school bag lay open just behind her and next to the body there was a condom.
“I turned back and reported to the place I was going to in Mthatha that I wouldn’t be there on time because I was running late.”
Mavonya organised village men to join him and called the police.
“After the news of the body broke, the girl’s mother began crying.”
Mavonya said it was impossible that the girl had been attacked by a lover, saying she had not been dating and was a born-again Christian.
“She looked after herself very well; she was not seeing a boy,” he said.
Aviwe’s father, Nkosinathi, told Newzroom Afrika that she had been the eldest of his six children.
“Aviwe was a well-behaved child,” he said.
“She was very smart, like a grown-up, even though she was still young.
“As she was doing grade 11, she told us she was determined to improve the situation of her needy family.
“She assured us she would study and build a house.
“I’m heartbroken after her tragic death. God will fight for her.”
