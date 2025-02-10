A head-on collision involving a VW Polo and a bakkie claimed the lives of two people on the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth on Monday.
Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said the driver and a passenger in the VW Polo, a man and a woman, died at the scene.
“In the Toyota bakkie, a female passenger sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, while the driver escaped with minor injuries,” Komisa said.
“A case of culpable homicide has been opened,” Komisa said.
The accident occurred under difficult weather conditions, with many roads in the province still wet from recent heavy rains.
Komisa appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution.
“We urge motorists to reduce speed and drive cautiously, especially on wet roads.”
Nqatha sent his condolences to the grieving families and wished the injured passenger a speedy recovery.
Two killed in Eastern Cape head-on collision
