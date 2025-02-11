Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre

An inmate serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing has escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in Cape Town, the department of correctional services confirmed.
According to the department, Yanga Wayithi, 35, was assigned to a work team responsible for maintaining the facility’s grounds.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said police have been notified, and a case of escape from lawful custody has been opened.
“The department of correctional services' tracing team is working to ensure a swift rearrest,” he said.
Nxumalo said an internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the escape, with the findings informing any further action to be taken.
“As the manhunt continues, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.”
