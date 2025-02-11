A seven-year Khoisan occupation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria has come to an end with the removal of the mini village erected there, in line with a court-ordered eviction which was enforced on Monday.
Self-styled queen Cynthia Triegardt, 54, died and her husband King Khoisan SA was injured in a car accident near Colesberg on January 10. He has remained at their home in the Eastern Cape while recuperating.
The Pretoria high court granted an eviction order on December 11.
“No appeal or opposition has been received against the court order from any interested parties,” said department of public works and infrastructure spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.
He confirmed the eviction order was enforced by law enforcement officials on Monday morning.
“While the department expresses its sympathy with the serious grievances of the Khoi-San community, no person has the right to claim or occupy public space intended to be used and enjoyed by all South Africans.
“South Africa is a society based on the rule of law, and legitimate concerns should therefore be addressed through the proper legislated channels.
“The department worked and consulted with all stakeholders, including other government departments and the City of Tshwane, before the order was enforced to assist all individuals who were willing to return home,” Mabaso said.
The “royal” couple and about 20 supporters had camped at the Union Buildings for the past seven years to raise awareness about the marginalisation of the Khoisan people.
TimesLIVE
Khoisan village at Union Buildings is removed after 7-year squat
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
TimesLIVE
