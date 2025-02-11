Kidnapped man back with family after escaping from captors at house in EL
After spending 11 days in confinement, a 28-year-old man who was kidnapped in Qonce has been reunited with his family after escaping captivity in a house near Willow Park, East London, on Sunday. ..
