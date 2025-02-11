News

Kidnapped man back with family after escaping from captors at house in EL

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA and MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 11 February 2025

After spending 11 days in confinement, a 28-year-old man who was kidnapped in Qonce has been reunited with his family after escaping captivity in a house near Willow Park, East London, on Sunday. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025
Motshekga tells parliament bodies of fallen SA Troops from DRC will arrive in ...