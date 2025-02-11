Mandela’s release was ‘a triumph over tyranny’, grandson says on 35th anniversary of day

Thirty-five years since Nelson Mandela walked free from prison, his grandson Mandla Mandela has hailed the day as a “triumph of the human spirit over tyranny, oppression and the suppression of freedom”.
Mandela’s release in 1990 marked a significant turning point in SA’s transition to democracy.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mandla said: “In commemorating that momentous day, we celebrate the triumph of all people around the world in their struggle for freedom.
“For to be free is not only to break free from the chains of bondage that have arrested you, but to recognise the struggle of others.”
In taking those strides to freedom on this day, Mandla said, Madiba stood on the shoulders of generations of freedom fighters that had gone before him.
“It is their memory that we too celebrate today and every freedom fighter that continues that struggle against neo-colonialism and Western imperialism that has kept humanity in the grip of endless cycles of war and suffering,” he said.
“In celebrating February 11 1990 we stand firmly against those who wish to erode our hard-won freedoms.
“We defend with our lives and all that we possess the right to restorative justice for the land dispossession that our people have suffered under 350 years of colonialism and six decades of apartheid.
“South Africans of all hues and colours stand firmly by the imperative of righting the wrongs of the SA Natives Land Act of 1913 and its 1937 revisions.
“No right-minded South African patriot will support the perpetuation of that grievous injustice in which ‘the native became a foreigner in the land of his birth overnight’.
“Over the past three decades of democracy the ANC government and our alliance has stood firm by the principle of the Freedom Charter and the glorious constitution of the Republic of South Africa that ‘SA belongs to all who live in it, black and white’.”
Mandla said their struggle for land justice including expropriation without compensation would not be trumped “nor will our people’s legitimate aspiration and land hunger be musked over”.
“The era of a unipolar world where the sovereignty of nations is trashed and the legitimate right of people to struggle for restitution of their land is long gone. This is as true for SA as it is true for Palestine.”
Daily Dispatch
Mandela’s release was ‘a triumph over tyranny’, grandson says on 35th anniversary of day
Image: FILE
Thirty-five years since Nelson Mandela walked free from prison, his grandson Mandla Mandela has hailed the day as a “triumph of the human spirit over tyranny, oppression and the suppression of freedom”.
Mandela’s release in 1990 marked a significant turning point in SA’s transition to democracy.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mandla said: “In commemorating that momentous day, we celebrate the triumph of all people around the world in their struggle for freedom.
“For to be free is not only to break free from the chains of bondage that have arrested you, but to recognise the struggle of others.”
In taking those strides to freedom on this day, Mandla said, Madiba stood on the shoulders of generations of freedom fighters that had gone before him.
“It is their memory that we too celebrate today and every freedom fighter that continues that struggle against neo-colonialism and Western imperialism that has kept humanity in the grip of endless cycles of war and suffering,” he said.
“In celebrating February 11 1990 we stand firmly against those who wish to erode our hard-won freedoms.
“We defend with our lives and all that we possess the right to restorative justice for the land dispossession that our people have suffered under 350 years of colonialism and six decades of apartheid.
“South Africans of all hues and colours stand firmly by the imperative of righting the wrongs of the SA Natives Land Act of 1913 and its 1937 revisions.
“No right-minded South African patriot will support the perpetuation of that grievous injustice in which ‘the native became a foreigner in the land of his birth overnight’.
“Over the past three decades of democracy the ANC government and our alliance has stood firm by the principle of the Freedom Charter and the glorious constitution of the Republic of South Africa that ‘SA belongs to all who live in it, black and white’.”
Mandla said their struggle for land justice including expropriation without compensation would not be trumped “nor will our people’s legitimate aspiration and land hunger be musked over”.
“The era of a unipolar world where the sovereignty of nations is trashed and the legitimate right of people to struggle for restitution of their land is long gone. This is as true for SA as it is true for Palestine.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos