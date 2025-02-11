News

Middledrift police building set alight in suspected arson attack

By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 11 February 2025
Police are investigating a case of arson after part of the Middledrift police building was torched on Monday.
The detective building at the Middledrift police station was set alight, causing millions of rand in damage.

The incident occurred at about 2.15am on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that a case of arson had been opened.

“According to information, the detective building, SAPS documents and furniture were burned down to the estimated value of more than R2m,” she said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation.”

Police urged anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact a nearby police station or alternatively report to the SAPS CrimeStop number 08600-10111.

