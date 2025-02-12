The AA described the public transport system as underfunded and unreliable.
AA calls on finance minister to prioritise transport sector
Motoring body makes plea ahead of budget speech
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Automobile Association (AA) has asked finance minister Enoch Godongwana to keep transport and mobility at the top of the agenda in national budget preparations.
In an open letter to the minister ahead of the 2025 budget speech this month, the motoring organisation said "a well-functioning transport sector is not only an economic enabler but a fundamental driver of safety, productivity and social equity."
According to the AA, SA faces critical challenges in road infrastructure, public transport, fuel pricing and road safety.
"Many of our roads are deteriorating due to years of neglect, leading to vehicle damage, increased transport costs and, most concerning, higher accident rates. Rural and township roads remain in a dire condition, limiting economic opportunities and endangering communities. We call for increased funding for road rehabilitation and smart infrastructure solutions to address this crisis."
Aggressive 'blue-light brigades' a shameful blight on SA roads, says AA
The AA described the public transport system as underfunded and unreliable.
"The minibus taxi industry, despite serving most commuters, lacks sufficient government support for modernisation and safety improvements," said the letter.
"Our rail system, once a pillar of affordable transport, is struggling due to underinvestment and mismanagement."
Fuel pricing was another concern, with high levies cited among costs that burden consumers, in addition to impacting the costs of goods and services.
"We urge a review of the fuel levy structure to provide relief to motorists while exploring alternative, sustainable funding models for road maintenance and the Road Accident Fund."
The letter pleaded for a greater focus on road safety.
"With more than 12,000 lives lost annually on our roads, targeted investment in law enforcement, road safety campaigns and infrastructure improvements can save thousands of lives."
