News

Another jobless young medical doctor forced to leave SA

Thousands of graduates can’t find work while public hospitals remain critically understaffed

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 12 February 2025

SA-born Dr Johan Nel will be on his way to Ireland in mid-February, where qualified SA doctors are in demand, unlike in his home country, where newly degreed doctors’ jobs are scarce...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...
Aubrey ‘Sense of Knowledge’ Lekwane: Teboho Moloi was more skillful than Doctor ...