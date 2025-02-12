A woman accused of selling her son to unknown people received R75,000 into her bank account on the same day she reported that the child had been kidnapped.
An investigating officer revealed this in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Wednesday. Sgt George Motloung, who is investigating the disappearance of two year-old Kutlwano Shalaba, said he became aware of the money and Kutlwano's mother Keneiwe Shalaba also admitted to being aware of it.
“In her statement in chief, she also admitted to money being deposited into the account. We managed to get her banking record. We know how much was deposited on the same day she alleged the child was kidnapped. Seventy-five thousand rand was deposited into the applicant's account on the same day she alleged the child was kidnapped,” Motloung told the court.
Kutlwano was reported missing on November 13.
Shalaba, was arrested and charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit an offence and making a false statement to the police.
Pleading for bail, the 33-year-old woman had previously told the court she was nine months pregnant with twins and prison conditions were not conducive to her health.
Motloung said Shalaba is a danger to children and should she be released on bail, the twins she is carrying might suffer the same fate as Kutlwano.
Baby Kutlwano's mom 'got R75,000 the day she reported him missing'
Woman, who is pregnant, charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit an offence and making a false statement to the police
“The applicant is a danger to children. She is carrying twins and she alleges; there is still one child that brought us before the court and we still don't know where he is,” Motloung said. “If released on bail, there is a likelihood that even the ones that she is carrying might go through the same fate that the two-year-old underwent.”
Motloung also said Shalaba would interfere with witnesses if released on bail.
“She has already done that; she told one of the people she went to Durban with that if the police asked if she was with her son, then she should say yes. She said she would pay the person and do anything for her,” said Motloung.
The hearing continues.
