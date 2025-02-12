Police have opened an inquest after bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a car that was trapped in a river in Soweto on Wednesday.
“The two were last seen together on February 2 and had been reported missing. It is not clear at this stage how the vehicle landed in the river,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
He said police were notified by a passer-by who saw the car in the river.
“The deceased were identified by their families. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
Bodies of Soweto couple reported missing discovered in car in a river
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
