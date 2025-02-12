BREAKING | Abductors release kidnapped nine-year-old East London girl

A nine-year-old girl kidnapped outside Dreamland Primary School in Buffalo Flats, East London, last Tuesday was released in the early hours on Wednesday.
The girl was reportedly dropped off near a police station after 1am.
It was unclear whether a ransom had been paid.
An investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.
According to reliable sources close to the case, the victim was reunited with her family, but details of the ordeal remain sketchy.
No arrests have been made yet.
On Wednesday morning, parents and staff at Dreamland erupted in jubilation outside the school as news spread of the little girl's safe return.
The Daily Dispatch has reached out to the Hawks.
This is a developing story.
