A 32-year-old man was arrested after a high-speed chase by police searching for a hijacked food truck in Manenberg, Cape Town.
Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said a truck loaded with Nestle products was hijacked shortly before 6am in Duinefontein Road on Tuesday.
“The security company responsible for tracking the truck alerted the police K9 unit. Members were informed by the security tracking company that they located the truck at an address in Athlone,” said Manyana.
“The members quickly responded and spotted a vehicle returning to the address.”
Police pursued the vehicle and the driver was arrested after CCTV footage linked the suspects' vehicle to products stolen from the truck.
The truck was later recovered in the Strandfontein policing precinct.
TimesLIVE
Police K9 unit recovers R1m worth of stolen Nestle products
Image: SAPS
A 32-year-old man was arrested after a high-speed chase by police searching for a hijacked food truck in Manenberg, Cape Town.
Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said a truck loaded with Nestle products was hijacked shortly before 6am in Duinefontein Road on Tuesday.
“The security company responsible for tracking the truck alerted the police K9 unit. Members were informed by the security tracking company that they located the truck at an address in Athlone,” said Manyana.
“The members quickly responded and spotted a vehicle returning to the address.”
Police pursued the vehicle and the driver was arrested after CCTV footage linked the suspects' vehicle to products stolen from the truck.
The truck was later recovered in the Strandfontein policing precinct.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos