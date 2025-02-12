Spoke put in wheel of Bhisho’s tarred road pledge
MEC Nqatha tells angry Mthatha and Elliotdale protesters that 21km stretch of roadway won’t be upgraded now, after Sanral decision
Hundreds of protesting community members from Mthatha and Elliotdale have been disappointed after the provincial government made a U-turn on plans to tar a 21km section of road they use...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.