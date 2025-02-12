A dramatic shootout with police has left three suspects dead and two unlicensed firearms recovered.
The incident happened in Indwe on Monday at about 7.20pm.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) were travelling from Magwalana Village through the Indwe CBD when they noticed a white Toyota Etios with an Eastern Cape registration parked in front of a church on Voortrekker Street.
As police approached the vehicle and identified themselves, one of the occupants allegedly opened fire, prompting a response from the NIU members.
“The members responded, and unfortunately, it resulted in a shootout that left all three suspects fatally wounded,” Mgolodela said.
Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered at the scene, and the Toyota Etios was confiscated.
Police have opened an inquest docket and transferred the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Mgolodela directly on 083-736-4088.
Daily Dispatch
Three suspects die in shootout with police in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/valdasds1
