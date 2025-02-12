Tix the Jack Russell found after 11 days
Beloved companion of Div de Villiers back home thanks to alert member of public and help from rescue pup
After being lost in the bush for 11 days, Tix the Jack Russell was finally coaxed out of hiding by fellow rescue pup Chumley. ..
