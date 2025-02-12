Three men arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a nine-year-old East London girl are set to apply for bail on Wednesday next week.
Trio accused of kidnapping girl, 9, appear in court
Three men arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a nine-year-old East London girl are set to apply for bail on Wednesday next week.
The accused, aged between 20 and 67, appeared briefly at the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday, a few hours after the safe return of the Buffalo Flats girl who was kidnapped last week outside her school.
The Dispatch reported earlier on Wednesday that the Dreamland Primary school pupil was reportedly dropped off near a police station after 1am and was reunited with her family.
The Dispatch understands the accused were arrested on February 5 and made their first appearance the next day.
They face six charges including kidnapping, human trafficking and extortion.
Magistrate Merwin Meyer postponed the case for Ali find a lawyer and for their bail application.
