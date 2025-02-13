All aboard for visit of SA Agulhas II
Thousands will have opportunity to take closer look at research ship docked in East London
The SA Agulhas II docked in East London on Wednesday, with thousands of visitors expected to board this weekend for its open day, before it returns to its home port in Cape Town. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.